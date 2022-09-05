'Confident About my Batting, I can bat in Many Ways': Virat Kohli Set for a Long Haul in T20Is

After notching the 100-matches mark in the Twenty20 format of the game here against Pakistan in the opening fixture for the two teams in the Asia Cup T20 tournament, and after the Super 4 match against the Asian arch-rival at the Dubai International Stadium, Virat Kohli has maintained a high-class scoring rate of 8.23 after 102 matches (94 innings).

This statistical trivia is the third best in the history of the shortest format of the game after South African David Miller’s 8.52 after 104 matches (90 innings) and the Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s 8. 40 after 135 matches (127 innings). The average scoring rate of 15 players who have crossed the 100-match milestone is 7.07 runs an over, which again conveys that the former India captain is head and shoulders above a large group of specialist batsmen from among 2661 cricketers who have scored a single run in Twenty20 that some young batsmen are drawn to and trying to specialise in.

It has been a little over twelve years that that one of the greats of modern cricket, Kohli has excelled across all three formats. A further examination of his splendid work with the willow reveals that in seven calendar years his scoring rate has been under 8 and over, and that in six years, it is over 8 with a high of 9.43 in 2015 when he played just two matches.

Kohli, and his ilk in contemporary cricket, may not fully appraise their overall performance on the basis of the sheer numbers that they actually achieved and represent. On Sunday (September 4), Kohli faced 44 balls to make 60 runs with four x 4s and 1 x 6. In the previous match against Hong Kong, he faced 44 balls to score an unbeaten 59 and in the first match here on August 28, he faced 34 balls to get 35, all three displays coming at a lower scoring rate. His undertaking helped India meet with success in the first two matches of the tournament and a loss in the third match.

In the Super 4 match against Pakistan, Kohli marked his block in the third ball of the sixth over after Sharma had holed out to cover in the first ball of the same over. And he left in the fourth ball of the last over of the India innings. In the previous match against Hong Kong, Kohli arrived at the crease after the fall of the first wicket in the fifth ball of the fifth over and he stayed unbeaten. And in the first match against Pakistan, he was summoned to the middle after fast bowler Naseem Shah had stunned KL Rahul with pure pace and line in the second ball of the innings. Kohli departed in the first ball of the tenth over.

It might appear that Kohli — who recently said that he was very keen and motivated to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup Twenty20 competitions here and in Australia, is conscientiously looking upon to play the anchor role. When asked this specific question at the post-match media interaction after the loss against Pakistan, Kohli explained: “

“Today I was making a conscious effort to strike a higher pace. When we lost wickets in the middle overs, there was communication and our plans changed. And I had to bat till the 18th with Deepak Hooda. If there were a couple of batters I would have gone with the same tempo and scored more boundaries (4s) and sixes, but then again I ended up in a situation wherein I had to kind of go deep. Then Haris Rauf bowled a great last over. He nailed those yorker lengths and slower balls at that pace and I found it difficult to get away. But I am going to continue to bat in the first innings just the way I batted today, and stay ahead of the asking rate. As long as I am in a good space, I am confident about my batting and that I can bat in many ways. So it is just about getting back into the groove.”

Head coach of the Indian team Rahul Dravid is happy with the way Kohli has shaped up after a month long break from the game. “

“He played very well in the last match (against Hong Kong) and we are happy with his performance. He is also coming back after a gap of almost a month. It’s nice to see that he has come back fresh and that he is looking forward to playing every game. Not that he wasn’t looking forward to playing every game earlier.”

“Sometimes with Virat, he is just one of those guys who is always on. It’s not that earlier he was not. It’s nice, I’m glad he has had that opportunity to take a break and come back refreshed and relaxed. He’s got a chance to be out in the middle, spend some time in the middle. Hopefully, from here he can kick on and have a really good tournament.”

“For us, it’s not really about looking at how many runs he makes. And I know that especially with Virat, people get a bit obsessed with his statistics and his numbers. For us, it’s about the contributions he can make in different phases in the game and what the contribution is. It doesn’t have to be in 50s or hundreds or a stat. Even small contributions mean a lot in Twenty20 cricket, what is the role of a player and what the team needs? Virat is very keen on putting in big performances. Hopefully, he can keep doing that in the tournament.’’

Virat has not been able to put in a big effort to get to his 71st international century for India. But more often in recent times he has talked about contributions, partnerships and not really bothered about the numbers from his personal side. It’s always about making a significant contribution to the team.

With matches to come up against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan – which India has to win to advance to the final — Kohli would be ready to dig in his heels, play each ball on its merit and occupy the crease for a substantial number and bat deep. Just the other day, Suryakumar Yadav after ripping apart the Hong Kong bowling in the last seven overs said that it helped him psychologically that Kohli was in the middle during the 98-run partnership of 42 balls.

Kohli has made 2623 runs of his 3462 at No. 3 at a high average of 55.81with 27 half centuries and at a strike rate of 8,.12. He is inclined to play the long haul in a Twenty20 game in the remaining games of the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

