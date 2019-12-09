Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Confident I’ll be Able to Perform in Second Debut: Fawad Alam

Over the years Alam has been consistent in his performances domestically, however has always been ignored which has given birth to conspiracy theories of ulterior motives.

Cricketnext Staff |December 9, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Confident I’ll be Able to Perform in Second Debut: Fawad Alam

The Sri Lanka Test series in Pakistan is not only a huge positive in terms of bringing regular international cricket back to the country but also gives the veteran Fawad Alam a chance to get back into the whites after over a decade. He is of course delighted and hopes to get a chance to prove his worth.

"I said the other day it will almost feel like a debut, and that's true because it's been such a long time since I last played," Fawad told reporters in Karachi.

"Whether I get a game or not depends on the management and selection committee. I'm just happy I was able to make it in the final 15. Where they feel I can deliver, they'll give me a chance and I'm confident I'll perform. The way the conditions and wickets shape up will determine whether I get a chance or not, obviously."

“I should try and enjoy the opportunity I've been given right now and think positively. If I allow negative thoughts to cloud my mind my focus will be adversely affected. My aim is to make the most of this opportunity, and try to perform to the best level I can.”

Alam, who is an absolute stalwart in the domestic circuit, had been called up to a training camp ahead of the tour of England in 2018 and named in a couple of squads without getting a start. But off the back of some brilliant form domestically, things feel different.

“The pressure of performance always remains with you so it's not like it's a new psychological thing. That will be there, but my job is to overcome it and try to deliver.”

Over the years Alam has been consistent in his performances domestically, however has always been ignored which has given birth to conspiracy theories of ulterior motives.

“If you surround yourself with people who tell you you have been badly treated and fill your mind with negative stuff, then you may feel that sense of injustice. But that's not what my friends and family were like; they motivated me to perform year after year after year. They kept me going and urged me to continue knocking at the selectors' doors.”

“My father always said I must not be upset, to act like a fighter and continue to fight for my place in the side.”

While he shies away from the conversations about how Inzamam-ul-Haq compared him to England’s Mark Ramprakash, the left-hander is glad Test cricket is returning to Pakistan.

"It's a very good thing to see Test cricket back in Pakistan after such a long time. It's a good omen for Pakistan cricket, and for the entire country. We all need to make the event successful. I think the message is everyone should come here. The people have supported all the teams that came previously and had a good time. The fact that Test cricket is returning after such a long time means all true cricket lovers will want to get down to the stadium and support their team as well as Test cricket."

On Wednesday, Alam will hope to get his fourth Test cap against the visiting Sri Lankans and once he does the team will need him to switch back to his ruthless accumulator ways.

