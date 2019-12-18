Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

WI IN IND, 3 ODIS, 2019 2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 18 December, 2019

1ST INN

India *

40/0 (8.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 18 December, 2019

1ST INN

Rangpur Rangers *

112/3 (12.4)

Rangpur Rangers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Rangpur Rangers (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 2, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 18 December, 2019

1ST INN

Perth Scorchers *

28/3 (5.2)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Sydney Sixers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

Confident of Getting a Good MCG Pitch for Boxing Day Test: Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts backed the MCG staff to deliver a competitive pitch for the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |December 18, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
Confident of Getting a Good MCG Pitch for Boxing Day Test: Kevin Roberts

Cricket Australia's chief executive Kevin Roberts has backed the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) staff to deliver a competitive pitch for the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand.

A Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Australia at the MCG saw many deliveries bounce awkwardly and strike the batsmen, leading to the match eventually being abandoned.

"We're really keen to ensure that the MCC doesn't overreact to the situation in the last Shield game," Roberts said on Wednesday (December 18). "The great news was that no players were injured in that situation and we learnt a lot from it.

"They're not overreacting and Matt Page is a master of his craft. We're looking forward to him expressing that with his team in the Boxing Day pitch. We're really confident that there won't be an overreaction and that we'll see a better balance between bat and ball at the MCG."

That the strip which that will be used for the Test match isn't the same as the one used in the Shield match will help matters and Roberts remained confident that the deck is shaping up to be a "proper turf wicket".

"The condition of pitches at the MCG has been on a significant increase over the last period of time since Matt and the team took the concrete base out from underneath the pitches and replaced it with sand.

"The feedback from the curators is that it feels different to roll, the feedback from the players is that it feels different and even sounds different to play on.

"It sounds like a proper turf wicket now, rather than something that's more like a concrete deck, so we're really optimistic about Boxing Day."

Boxing DayKevin RobertsMCGMelbourne Cricket Ground

Related stories

James Pattinson Frontrunner to Replace Josh Hazlewood in Boxing Day Test: Justin Langer
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 1:21 PM IST

James Pattinson Frontrunner to Replace Josh Hazlewood in Boxing Day Test: Justin Langer

Don’t See New Zealand Winning a Game on this Tour: Ricky Ponting
Cricketnext Staff | December 16, 2019, 1:12 PM IST

Don’t See New Zealand Winning a Game on this Tour: Ricky Ponting

Australia on the Rise Again But There's Scope for Improvement: Tim Paine
Cricketnext Staff | December 15, 2019, 7:35 PM IST

Australia on the Rise Again But There's Scope for Improvement: Tim Paine

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more