Cricket Australia's chief executive Kevin Roberts has backed the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) staff to deliver a competitive pitch for the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand.
A Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Australia at the MCG saw many deliveries bounce awkwardly and strike the batsmen, leading to the match eventually being abandoned.
"We're really keen to ensure that the MCC doesn't overreact to the situation in the last Shield game," Roberts said on Wednesday (December 18). "The great news was that no players were injured in that situation and we learnt a lot from it.
"They're not overreacting and Matt Page is a master of his craft. We're looking forward to him expressing that with his team in the Boxing Day pitch. We're really confident that there won't be an overreaction and that we'll see a better balance between bat and ball at the MCG."
That the strip which that will be used for the Test match isn't the same as the one used in the Shield match will help matters and Roberts remained confident that the deck is shaping up to be a "proper turf wicket".
"The condition of pitches at the MCG has been on a significant increase over the last period of time since Matt and the team took the concrete base out from underneath the pitches and replaced it with sand.
"The feedback from the curators is that it feels different to roll, the feedback from the players is that it feels different and even sounds different to play on.
"It sounds like a proper turf wicket now, rather than something that's more like a concrete deck, so we're really optimistic about Boxing Day."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Confident of Getting a Good MCG Pitch for Boxing Day Test: Kevin Roberts
Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts backed the MCG staff to deliver a competitive pitch for the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
James Pattinson Frontrunner to Replace Josh Hazlewood in Boxing Day Test: Justin Langer
Cricketnext Staff | December 16, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Don’t See New Zealand Winning a Game on this Tour: Ricky Ponting
Cricketnext Staff | December 15, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
Australia on the Rise Again But There's Scope for Improvement: Tim Paine
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne All Fixtures
Team Rankings