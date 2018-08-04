Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Confident West Indies Hope to Wrap Up Series Against Bangladesh

ICC | Updated: August 4, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
Confident West Indies Hope to Wrap Up Series Against Bangladesh

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite (Image: AFP)

Loading...
After a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 International, Carlos Brathwaite and Co. are looking to secure the series in the second game.

While the Windies are keen on continuing their winning form, Bangladesh will look to level the series in Florida on Saturday. Shakib Al Hasan and his men, who clinched the ODI series 2-1, will want a similar result in the T20Is as well.

Both sides rely heavily on their specialists in the format, and the result will come down to which line-up clicks better on the day.

As pointed out by their skipper after the game, Bangladesh lacked a finishing impetus in the first match. While their middle order tried to mitigate the quick fall of wickets at the top of the order, they couldn't accelerate in the crunch moments of the innings.

Openers Tanim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar, who were both dismissed for golden ducks on the day, will want to turn things around.

The Windies, meanwhile, will want another strong all-round performance. Andre Russell was the star in the first game, with figures of 1/27 and 35* off 21 deliveries in the rain-hit chase. His contribution, along with that of all-rounders like Braithwaite and Ashley Nurse, will be key.

Bangladesh are tenth in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, while the Windies sit seventh on the list.

Squads
Windies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque

Also Watch

Andre RussellbangladeshCarlos Brathwaiteevin lewisMahmudullah Riyadmustafizur rahmanshakib al hasanTamim IqbalWest IndiesWest Indies vs Bangladesh
First Published: August 4, 2018, 11:42 AM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...