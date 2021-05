Confirmed: Shahid Afridi's Eldest Daughter to Get Married to Pakistan Fast Bowler Shaheen Afridi

Legendary Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi has confirmed his eldest daughter is engaged to fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. In an interview with a TV channel, the former Pakistan captain said if god willing, Shaheen will become his son-in-law in the future.

“My daughter is engaged to Shaheen, Alhamdulillah. We are not relatives but Shaheen’s family was approaching us for the last two years with the proposal. I asked my daughter and we made the decision together,” Shahid was quoted as saying in Pakistan media.

“We Afridis have eight tribes, Shaheen and we belong to different tribes,” he added.

Earlier this year in March, Afridi had admitted Shaheen’s family did approach with the proposal. “Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” he had tweeted.

As per reports Shahid’s eldest daughter is pursuing medical studies and is yet to decide whether she will continue her education in Pakistan or in England.

The 21-year-old Shaheen is a highly rated left-arm pacer who made his international debut in April 2018. Since then, he has played 17 Tests, 25 ODIs and as many T20Is taking a combined 136 wickets across formats.

Shahid, on the other hand, is a legendary figure in international cricket, who entered the limelight blasting a 37-ball hundred in his second ever match for Pakistan.

He eventually made name as a hard-hitting batter but as his career progressed, became a more reliable option with the ball. He played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is between 1996 and 2018.

He scored 11,196 runs and took 541 wickets before calling time on his career.

