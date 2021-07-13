Confirmed! Sourav Ganguly Reveals He Has Agreed for Biopic, Ranbir Kapoor Hot Choice for Dada Role

Finally, Dada has agreed. Sourav Ganguly has said ‘yes’ to shoot his biopic. The former Indian captain’s biopic will be a big budget Bollywood film. According to sources, the biopic is being made under a big banner-production house with a budget of around Rs 200 to Rs.250 crore being earmarked for the film.

“Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything," Ganguly told News18.

Sources say that the script is currently being written. The production house has had multiple meetings with Sourav Ganguly.

But who will play the role of Ganguly? The actor is almost finalised; Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘hot choice’ to play the role of Dada.

Ganguly himself has mentioned Ranbir’s name but there are two more actors on the list as well. The entire journey of Sourav Ganguly - till he becomes BCCI president - will be captured in the biopic. There’s no clarity yet on when the movie will be released.

Ganguly’s will be the latest biopic on cricketers; MS Dhoni’s biopic was a super hit, while former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin had his too. There was also a documentary movie on Sachin Tendulkar.

Currently, a movie is being made about India’s 1983 World Cup victory, where Ranveer Singh is playing the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Work is also underway on biopics of Indian women cricketers like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

News of Ganguly’s biopic has been published in various media many times before. However, Ganguly has often denied such reports. But this time, Ganguly himself confirmed that the work on his biopic is going on. Shooting of the film will start after the pre-production work is completed. Bulk of the details is being kept confidential. Last year, reports of a possible biopic of Sourav Ganguly, with actor Hrithik Roshan playing his onscreen persona, flooded social media. Neither the former cricketer nor Hrithik had responded to the speculation.

