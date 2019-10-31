Conflict of Interest: BCCI Ethics Officer asks Rahul Dravid to Depose on November 12
BCCI ethics officer DK Jain has asked Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid to appear in person for the second time, on November 12, for "further submissions and clarifications" on the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him.
