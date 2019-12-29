BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has rendered the conflict of interest complaint against former cricketers and CAC members Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad as "infructuous" but the case involving Kapil Dev has still not been decided.
Jain had called Rangaswamy, Gaekwad and Kapil for a personal hearing on December 27 and 28 even though all three had stepped down from the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in September and October, following the complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.
Gupta had claimed that all three don multiple cricketing roles, when as per the BCCI constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.
"Since they (Gaekwad, Rangaswamy) have resigned from their respective posts, the complaint has been disposed of. In Kapil's case, the complainant needed more time to file an application, I have given him that," Jain said.
Rangaswamy, who like Gaekwad is on the BCCI apex council, is no more involved with Indian Cricketers Assoication (ICA) as its director.
Gaekwad was a working group member which was set up for ICA's formation and is also no more part of BCCI's affiliation committee.
While Kapil and Rangaswamy were unavailable, Gaekwad deposed before Jain.
The case concerning BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, who also faces a conflict of interest charge, is not settled yet.
The Kapil-led CAC, when it was existent, had appointed the senior men's and women's head coach.
Being part of CAC is an honorary job and World Cup-winning captain Kapil had earlier made it clear that conflict of interest should not be applicable to those who are not being paid for their services.
Conflict of interest is a serious issue facing Indian cricket and the BCCI has sought Supreme Court's directions on the matter.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Conflict of Interest Complaints Against Anshuman Gaekwad, Shantha Rangaswamy Disposed
Gupta had claimed that all three don multiple cricketing roles, when as per the BCCI constitution, no person can occupy more than one post at the same time.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
CAC & Selection Committee Unlikely to be Formed Before January SC Hearing
Cricketnext Staff | December 10, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar Will Not Seek Third Term: Report
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
'Unfortunate' That Ganguly is Trying to Reverse Reforms, Says Justice Lodha
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMACape Town All Fixtures
Team Rankings