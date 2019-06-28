starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 35:SL VS SA

live
SL SL
SA SA

Chester-le-Street

28 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Conflict of Interest Issue Likely to be Discussed at COA Meet

PTI |June 28, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
Conflict of Interest Issue Likely to be Discussed at COA Meet

The thorny issue of conflict of interest is likely to be discussed in the COA meeting on Saturday after the BCCI ethics officer D K Jain asked VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly to choose one out of the multiple cricketing roles they are performing at the moment.

Keeping the soul of the Lodha reforms in mind one person one post - former Supreme Court judge Jain ruled that ex-India batsman Laxman will have to choose one role out of three he is involved with currently.

He is a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), from which has offered to step down, mentor of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and a commentator.

It also affects Ganguly, who too is commentating in the World Cup besides being a CAC member, Bengal cricket boss and advisor of IPL side Delhi Capitals. The Committee of Adinistrators (COA) are expected to deliberate on Jain's order in the meeting on Saturday.

Based on Jain's order, which the BCCI will have to enforce, even current players like Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Robin Uthappa could be barred from commentating. All three are involved as World Cup experts on various platforms.

"Much more clarity is needed on conflict of interest. Where does it start and where does it end? I don't see anything wrong in active players who are not playing for India doing commentary while they are not busy with domestic cricket," a BCCI source told PTI.

Speaking to PTI, Jain had said last week: "There may be some fallout (of this order). Based on this order, there could complaints against active players also. So they can apply their minds and be ready for that situation."

"I have not barred anybody (from commentating), I have only decided what conflict of interest means as per the BCCI constitution. Rule 38 of the constitution bars one from holding of multiple posts at one point of time. I have done nothing else, I have only interpreted the constitution."

Another issue to be discussed in the meeting would be the appointment of electoral officers in the state associations with the deadline ending on July 1.

While the BCCI elections are scheduled on October 22, polls in state units have to be completed by September 14.

Former Chief Election Commissioner N Gopalaswami has already been appointed the electoral officer the BCCI AGM on October 22.

COAconflict of interestsourav gangulyvvs laxman

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more