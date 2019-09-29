Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 3: SIN VS ZIM

upcoming
SIN SIN
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

29 Sep, 201917:00 IST

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201916:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS ZIM

upcoming
NEP NEP
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201917:00 IST

Conflict of Interest Notice Sent to Kapil Dev-Led CAC

MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against the trio who picked Ravi Shastri as the head coach in August.

PTI |September 29, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
Conflict of Interest Notice Sent to Kapil Dev-Led CAC

The BCCI Ethics Officer D K Jain on Saturday sent a notice to Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad, asking the former cricketers who picked the current India coach to respond by October 10 to the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against them.

MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against the trio who picked Ravi Shastri as the head coach in August.

"Yes, they have been asked to respond to the complaint with affidavits," a BCCI official told PTI.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time.

In the complaint, Gupta has claimed that the CAC members don multiple cricketing roles.

He wrote that 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil is conflicted as he is a commentator, owner of a floodlight company, member of Indian Cricketers Association, besides his CAC role.

Likewise, Gupta alleged that Gaekwad too is conflicted as he owns an academy and is a member of BCCI Affiliation Committee.

Rangaswamy, a former Indian women's team captain, is alleged to be conflicted because of her multiple role with the CAC and ICA.

The CAC had also picked the women's head coach W V Raman in December but at that time it was an ad-hoc committee.

Shastri was a re-appointed for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India. This is Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

anshuman gaekwadbcciCOAIndiaKapil DevShanta Rangaswamy

Related stories

God Help Indian Cricket — Ganguly Lashes Out After Dravid Served Conflict of Interest Notice
Cricketnext Staff | August 7, 2019, 11:17 AM IST

God Help Indian Cricket — Ganguly Lashes Out After Dravid Served Conflict of Interest Notice

Every Profession Has Conflict of Interest: Anil Kumble
Cricketnext Staff | August 10, 2019, 4:19 PM IST

Every Profession Has Conflict of Interest: Anil Kumble

Kapil Dev Named Chancellor of Haryana's Sports University
Cricketnext Staff | September 14, 2019, 6:47 PM IST

Kapil Dev Named Chancellor of Haryana's Sports University

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

ZIM v SIN
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

ZIM v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more