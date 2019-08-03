starts in
days hours mins

‘Conflicted’ Rathour Now Applies for India Batting Coach Job

Cricketnext Staff |August 3, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
‘Conflicted’ Rathour Now Applies for India Batting Coach Job

Former selector Vikram Rathour has applied for the senior Indian team’s batting coach job, a post which is currently occupied by Sanjay Bangar, but the application will not be without controversy.

Rathour, in fact, was one of the four short-listed candidates along with the likes of Hrishikesh Kanitkar, for the batting consultant’s job at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore but the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) have refrained from appointing the former opening batsman.

The reason is simple — Rathour appointed will be mired in ‘conflict of interest’ because his brother-in-law Aashish Kapoor is already one of the five national selectors for the junior team. It is for the very same reason that Rathour appointment as the NCA batting consultant to help Rahul Dravid has not been approved by the CoA.

However, it’s unlikely that BCCI GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim will shortlist him for the role, having already burnt his fingers by recommending him for the NCA coach’s position. CoA chairman Vinod Rai had questioned why he was not made aware of Rathour’s conflict by the BCCI officials before Rathour’s appointment was cleared.

“Rathour had applied for the batting consultant position of the NCA but he has not been appointed. We haven’t shortlisted any candidate for Team India’s batting coach position. He is free to apply for the position but we haven’t taken a call if he’ll be considered,” Karim told CricketNext.

The other big applicant for the batting coach’s job is former India batsman Pravin Amre, who is currently in the United States for a three-month stint as the batting consultant for USA Cricket.

Amre has the experience of being the assistant coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as well as being the personal coach of India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Bangar, along with the rest of the support staff, is an automatic entry into the selection process. The head coach will be picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee featuring former cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy while the support staff will be picked by senior men’s selection committee led by chairman MSK Prasad.​

Indiaindia batting coachpravin amreVikram Rathour

Related stories

Shastri Favourite to be Retained Even as ‘Process’ Continues to be Questioned
Devadyuti Das | August 2, 2019, 4:27 PM IST

Shastri Favourite to be Retained Even as ‘Process’ Continues to be Questioned

India vs West Indies: Will Be Happy if Shastri Continues as Coach – Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 8:10 PM IST

India vs West Indies: Will Be Happy if Shastri Continues as Coach – Kohli

All Coaching Positions Except Shastri's are Open: CAC Member Gaekwad
Cricketnext Staff | July 28, 2019, 11:10 AM IST

All Coaching Positions Except Shastri's are Open: CAC Member Gaekwad

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more