'Congratulations, But They Will Go Home Disappointed As...': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Message For the Indian Women's Team

India claimed a historic silver medal in the CWG 2022 losing to Australia in the final by nine runs at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday.

Chasing 161 to win, India fell agonizing short despite skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 43-ball off 65 and Jemimah Rodrigues’ run-a-ball 33. India had lost to Australia in the group stages while the Aussies came into the final unbeaten.

And following their loss in the final, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to twitter to share his thoughts.

While Ganguly congratulated the Indian team for their effort to win the silver medal, he admitted that the team will be disappointed with the result in the final.

The former India captain wrote, “Congratulations to the Indian women’s team for winning silver ..But they will go home disappointed as it was their game tonite ..@BCCIWomen,” he tweeted.

India were in a commanding position in the chase and looked set to win, but a mini-collapse that saw them lose three wickets in the space of nine balls, changed the momentum of the game and Australia clawed back and won a thriller.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues’ partnership took the game away from Australia and by the time Rodrigues fell to Meghan Schutt, India were closing in on a famous victory. but Australia turned things around as India succumbed to the scoreboard pressure.

