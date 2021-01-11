Congratulations Captain: Cricket Fraternity Wishes Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma on Birth of Their Daughter

CRICKETNEXT

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. Following the news, lots of Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish the couple.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. Following the news, lots of Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish the couple.Kohli had returned to India after the first Test match to be with his wife.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Back in July he had announced on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their first child. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We than you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect out privacy at this time, love Virat" he tweeted.

