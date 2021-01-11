Congratulations Captain: Cricket Fraternity Wishes Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma on Birth of Their Daughter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. Following the news, lots of Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish the couple.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. Following the news, lots of Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish the couple.Kohli had returned to India after the first Test match to be with his wife.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Congratulations @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma on the arrival of the little angel in your lives!May her life be blessed with good health & love. https://t.co/AgPdz6HALM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2021

Many Congratulations on the birth of your baby girl, Skipper! May god bless the new born with all the good health & well-being.. Love & Wishes! 💝 @imVkohli https://t.co/pcoOCfP5ES — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for lil princess❤️❤️.. Best phase of life starts now.. God bless you all.. much love — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 11, 2021

The RCB family just got bigger and cuter! ‍‍Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the birth of their daughter. Wishing the three of you the best of health and happiness.#Virushka pic.twitter.com/xzVxdfTWu3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the birth of your daughter ❤️ Lots of love to the little one https://t.co/OuHVLnrbgB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 11, 2021

Saving her birthdate on #TheWall. Congratulations. ‍‍ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 11, 2021

Congratulations to Anushka and Virat! https://t.co/NUZqPHDH9v — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. I am sure this will be the best phase of you life! God bless — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 11, 2021

Name her Sydney, Virat. (wishful thinking) — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 11, 2021

Back in July he had announced on Twitter that he and his wife are expecting their first child. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We than you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect out privacy at this time, love Virat" he tweeted.