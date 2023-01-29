CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Congratulations Champions': Jhulan, Smriti, Others React as Shafali Verma's Team India win U-19 Women's T20 WC
2-MIN READ

'Congratulations Champions': Jhulan, Smriti, Others React as Shafali Verma's Team India win U-19 Women's T20 WC

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 20:18 IST

New Delhi, India

India win the ICC U-19 Women's World Cup 2023

Shafali Verma & Co had a one-sided competition after bundling England out for 68 runs in 17.1 overs.

Shafali Verma-led Team India scripted history on Sunday by defeating England to win the inaugural edition of the Under-19 Women’s World Cup in Potchefstroom. It’s the first-ever ICC title won by an Indian women’s cricket team.

Shafali Verma & Co had a one-sided competition after bundling England out for 68 runs in 17.1 overs. On a pitch that was used in the semifinals on Friday, fast bowler Titas Sadhu, off-spinner Archana Devi and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra were accurate in their line, and length and found enough help to pick two wickets each.

Later, India lost the openers – Shafali and Shweta Sehrawat, early in the chase but a 46-run stand between Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha ensured India’s historic win.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with reactions. Be it fans or the cricket fraternity, all of them heaped massive praise on the India Under-19 women’s team for their remarkable victory.

The Indian women’s cricket team has never won a World Cup at any level. The seniors reached the World Cup final on three occasions across formats but failed to go the distance.

About the Author
Cricketnext Staff
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More
Tags:
  1. ICC Under-19 Womens World Cup
  2. Shafali Verma
first published:January 29, 2023, 20:18 IST
last updated:January 29, 2023, 20:18 IST
