'Congratulations Champions': Jhulan, Smriti, Others React as Shafali Verma's Team India win U-19 Women's T20 WC

Shafali Verma-led Team India scripted history on Sunday by defeating England to win the inaugural edition of the Under-19 Women’s World Cup in Potchefstroom. It’s the first-ever ICC title won by an Indian women’s cricket team.

Shafali Verma & Co had a one-sided competition after bundling England out for 68 runs in 17.1 overs. On a pitch that was used in the semifinals on Friday, fast bowler Titas Sadhu, off-spinner Archana Devi and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra were accurate in their line, and length and found enough help to pick two wickets each.

Later, India lost the openers – Shafali and Shweta Sehrawat, early in the chase but a 46-run stand between Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha ensured India’s historic win.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with reactions. Be it fans or the cricket fraternity, all of them heaped massive praise on the India Under-19 women’s team for their remarkable victory.

India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup…That rings a bell!Congratulations #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Csl4tRXo07 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the first ever champions of the Women’s #U19T20WorldCup! pic.twitter.com/hSE7Z6l4tW— ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2023

Time to achieve ur dream and get ur hands on the silverware. Go girls…the nation stands with u. Will be cheering u from our camp. #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HvSUL0lGCX— Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) January 29, 2023

Winning Roars heard loud at the World Cup stage! CHAMPIONS #Whistle4Blue #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TXzwUDnlj2 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 29, 2023

The fielding has been on some other levelWay to go girls!!#U19T20WorldCup— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) January 29, 2023

Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren’t overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

A great performance by our team, getting the victory in the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World CupCongratulations champions #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/K5y15Cy5IO— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 29, 2023

The Indian women’s cricket team has never won a World Cup at any level. The seniors reached the World Cup final on three occasions across formats but failed to go the distance.

