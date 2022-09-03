'Congratulations On An Inspiring Career,' Sachin Tendulkar's Heartfelt Message for Serena Williams

Serena Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, crashed out of US Open on Friday after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the third round against Croatia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. And with this defeat, her illustrious tennis career has, in all likelihood, come to an end.
Sachin Tendulkar, one of the finest cricketers ever to play the game, has now opened up on Williams’ glorious career. On social media, Sachin praised Serena for inspiring others over more than two decades.
“Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body. Teenagers can solve world’s biggest problems, adults can pick up something new & excel. Sport inspires society to push limits & achieve the impossible. Congratulations on an inspiring career,” read the caption of the post shared by
The tweet went viral in no time as it garnered more than 4 thousand likes in half an hour.Here are some of the reactions to the post.“God of cricket wishes to the legend of tennis. Happy retirement Serena Williams,” wrote on Twitter
Another user regarded Sachin as the greatest of all time and wrote, “The GOAT of GOATs and the best ambassador for sport, as a function of human endeavour, I can think of.”
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was asked by the on-court interviewer, after her US Open defeat, whether she would reconsider her decision to retire from the game.
In her response, Serena said, “I don’t think so, but you never know.”
Serena started her third-round fixture on a poor note as she failed to win the first set against Tomljanovic. But the 40-year-old American tennis player made a strong comeback in the next set to stay alive in the contest.
Tomljanovic, who was in sublime form throughout the game, eventually won the final set to knock Serena out of the US Open. Serena ultimately had to endure a 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 defeat against her Croatian opponent.Serena had kicked off her US Open journey promisingly after outclassing Montenegro-born Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.
In the second-round fixture, the match had stretched to three sets but Serena eventually managed to emerge victorious. The six-time US Open champion won the first set convincingly. But her Estonian opponent Anett Kontaveit scripted a resounding comeback in the second set.
Serena showed her class in the third set to win the match eventually and move to the third round.
