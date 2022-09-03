'Congratulations On An Inspiring Career,' Sachin Tendulkar's Heartfelt Message for Serena Williams

Serena Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, crashed out of US Open on Friday after suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the third round against Croatia’s Ajla Tomljanovic. And with this defeat, her illustrious tennis career has, in all likelihood, come to an end.

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the finest cricketers ever to play the game, has now opened up on Williams’ glorious career. On social media, Sachin praised Serena for inspiring others over more than two decades.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“Age is not what the body tells you, but what your mind tells the body. Teenagers can solve world’s biggest problems, adults can pick up something new & excel. Sport inspires society to push limits & achieve the impossible. Congratulations on an inspiring career,” read the caption of the post shared by

The tweet went viral in no time as it garnered more than 4 thousand likes in half an hour.Here are some of the reactions to the post.“God of cricket wishes to the legend of tennis. Happy retirement Serena Williams,” wrote on Twitter