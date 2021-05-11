- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
'Consider Tour Over' - India Players Testing Positive For COVID-19 Won't Board Flight to England
The India Test squad is expected to depart for England on June 2 after assembling in Mumbai from various parts of the country.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 11, 2021, 9:47 AM IST
The India Test squad has been told clearly to isolate themselves till the time they assemble in Mumbai and board flight to England and those testing positive for the coronavirus can consider their tour over. Last week, BCCI named a 20-man squad for the England tour where they will play six Tests including the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand.
BCCI will reportedly not arrange a charter flight for anyone who is found to have contracted the virus. “The players have been informed to consider their tour over if they are found positive on their arrival in Mumbai as BCCI will not arrange another charter flight for any cricketer,” The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.
The squad is expected to depart on June 2 after assembling in Mumbai from various parts of the country with the BCCI allowing families to accompany the players for the lengthy tour which will see them spend almost three-and-a-half month in England.
The RT-PCR tests will be conducted on the players’ families too before departing for Mumbai. Upon landing in Mumbai, another test will be conducted before they enter their hotel. BCCI is being extra cautious after the IPL 2021 was suspended when several players tested positive for covid-19 despite being part of a bio-secure bubble for over a month.
“The players, support staff and families will be tested and two negative reports are required before they leave for Mumbai. It will be done in order to ensure that they are coming into the bubble without any infection,” the daily quoted another BCCI source as saying.
The players have been given the option to reach Mumbai either by car or flight. They have also been asked to vaccinate themselves with the first dose of Covishield – a variant of AstraZeneca which is available in England.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking