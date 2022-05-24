'Continue to Work Hard And Results Will Follow': Sachin Tendulkar Advices Son Arjun

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar revealed the advice he gave to his Arjun after he failed to get a chance in the Mumbai Indians playing XI for back to back seasons. Arjun Tendulkar, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 Lakh in IPL 2022 auction, didn’t get a game despite his team’s dismal performance this season. Mumbai gave chances to several youngsters like Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Sanjay Yadav and more but Arjun was ignored throughout the season.

Arjun, who is a left-arm pacer and a handy middle-order batter, was first bought by MI ahead of IPL 2021 for INR 20 Lakh.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

During an interaction with fans on his YouTube channel, the Master Blaster was asked whether he would have liked to watch Arjun play this year in the Indian Premier League.

The legendary India cricketer further said that he advised Arjun to continue the hardwork as it’s the only way how the results will follow.

“This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over,” Tendulkar said.

“And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow,” added Tendulkar, who has numerous world records to his name.

Sachin, who is also the mentor of Mumbai Indians, asserted that he doesn’t involve himself in the team selections and leaves that to the team management to take the call.

“And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned,” Tendulkar stressed.

It was a forgettable season for Mumbai Indians as they finished 10th on the points table with five wins out of 14 matches. It was the first time when the five-time IPL champions finished the season at the bottom of the table. They started the season on a very low note with eight straight defeats but they managed to bounce back in the second half, however, it was too late for them.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here