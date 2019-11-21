Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

64/6 (20.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)
Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

312/1 (87.0)

Australia lead by 72 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

144/4 (51.0)

New Zealand trail by 209 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Controversial No Ball Call Sparks Debate in Cummins' Dismissal of Rizwan

Controversy surrounded Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal in the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Brisbane, with the batsman being ruled caught behind despite replays showing bowler Pat Cummins had overstepped.

Cricketnext Staff |November 22, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
Controversial No Ball Call Sparks Debate in Cummins' Dismissal of Rizwan

Controversy surrounded Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal in the first Test between Pakistan and Australia in Brisbane, with the batsman being ruled caught behind despite replays showing bowler Pat Cummins had overstepped.

The incident happened in the 55th over when Rizwan nicked Cummins to wicketkeeper Tim Paine. The on-field umpires immediately checked with third umpire Michael Gough, who ruled in favour of the bowler although replays showed no part of Cummins' foot was behind the line.

The ICC's playing conditions state that "the bowler's front foot must land with some part of the foot, whether grounded or raised, behind the popping crease." The playing conditions also state that in case the third umpire does not find enough evidence on replays, the on-field call will stay.

Former cricketers were united in calling the decision the wrong one.

"I'm trying to find something behind (the line) there but I just can't," Allan Border said on Fox Cricket commentary.

"I reckon that's hard on Pakistan, I think that's got to be called a no-ball," Brett Lee said on Fox Cricket.

"I think that's the wrong call. I think it's a no-ball and should be recalled," Jason Gillespie said on ABC Radio.

"I couldn't see any part of his foot land behind the line," Ricky Ponting told Channel Seven.

Rizwan was in the midst of a counter-attack at that time. Having come in at 94 for 5, he had slammed seven fours en route to a 34-ball 37 when he fell. Asad Shafiq (76) and Yasir Shah (26) helped revive Pakistan to 240 all out.

Australia vs PakistanMohammad RizwanPat Cummins

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more