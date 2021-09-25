Controversial ‘no-ball’ in AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI Has Twitter Divided

Australia needed three runs to win on the last ball of the second women’s ODI match against India at McKay on Thursday. Jhulan Goswami bowled the last delivery of the match with Nicola Carey facing the heat. The Australian smashed a full toss towards the square leg and was gets caught with the Indian team beginning to celebrate their victory. They would have thought they have leveled the three-match ODI series 1-1. But most importantly, a win would have snapped Australia’s 25-match winning streak in the format.

Cut to the next frame, centurion Beth Mooney was punching the air after guiding Australia to victory in the last ball thriller against India. Mooney and Carey shared a hug as Australia took an unassailable 2-0 in the series. Australia extended their winning streak to 26 ODIs.

Cricket is truly an unpredicted game. Is not it? And this game is the perfect example of that. As a fan, if you would have followed the entire match, but in the end went for a quick snack, you would’ve returned only to find that climax and narrative of the encounter has changed entirely.

So what happened in between?

Well, the most experienced Indian bowler Goswami’s final delivery was deemed a waist-high no-ball with Australia needing three to win from the final ball. The umpire in the middle Eloise Sheridan and Bruce Oxenford deliberated for a while before sending the decision to the third umpire who upheld the decision. From three from one ball, Australia needed two runs off the last ball to win this encounter. Carey managed to score two runs of the final ball to guide her side to the most memorable win in the one-dayers.

But the question remains? Was it Goswami who was at fault? Or the umpire made a mistake in their decision? Here is what Twitter has to say:

Tried my best to see if the no ball call was right. Picture on the left is Carey facing up for the last ball (waist blue line) Picture on the right is point of impact. Red line shows she is bent. Question is was the ball dipping enough? Plus my lines may not be exact science 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MLq5fVfxhM— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 24, 2021

This Aus team is the greatest cricket team of all time. Comparable to Lloyd or Pontings team. Lannings team is even better! That’s why it hurts that much more. The Indians will feel crestfallen. If there is a chance, and there is clearly, please eliminate chances of controversy.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 24, 2021

No ball, always hurts 😪💔 pic.twitter.com/MWVlzUSLg4— Pradeep Vijay (@bowlers_hate_me) September 24, 2021

WOW. Just WOW 😵😵‍💫😰🤯😳 what a freaking game!!! Sheesh. Just a quick one though - doesn’t two above the waist no balls mean you’re out of the attack!? Anyways. Wow. Proud. 🇦🇺 #AUSvIND— Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) September 24, 2021

This wasn't a no ball,she was bent so much 😭 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6XKo4HYeXY— Praveen kholwal (@Praveenkholwal3) September 24, 2021

#AusvsInd #NotNoball I am sure that last ball would not have been a no ball in men's game. Third umpire wouldn't dare to give such a horrendous call in the presence of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/6XfeoSJpC7— nagalla pruthvi (@nagallapruthvi) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the third ODI match between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, September 26, at Harrup Park, Mackay.

