Controversial Tweet on Ambedkar Came From Fake Hardik Pandya Account

A report filed by the 'Times of India' earlier stated that a special SC/ST court on Wednesday directed the police to register an FIR against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya for the alleged comment on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar after a certain D R Meghwal filed a petition stating that the tweet had insulted Ambedkar and hurt the sentiments of the people of his community.
Both the petitioner and the cricketer were not immediately available for comment.
First Published: March 22, 2018, 1:48 PM IST