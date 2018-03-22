Controversial Tweet on Ambedkar Came From Fake Hardik Pandya Account

Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 22, 2018, 1:53 PM IST
Courtesy: Twitter

In what seems to be a classic case of mistaken identity, a Rajasthan court has directed police to take action against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya for a controversial tweet about Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Cricketnext though has found out that the tweet didn't come from Hardik Pandya's official twitter account, but came from an unverified account with a handle @sirhardik3777. The Indian all-rounder's official twitter handle is @hardikpandya7.

hardik-wrong-tweet

A report filed by the 'Times of India' earlier stated that a special SC/ST court on Wednesday directed the police to register an FIR against Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya for the alleged comment on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar after a certain D R Meghwal filed a petition stating that the tweet had insulted Ambedkar and hurt the sentiments of the people of his community.

Both the petitioner and the cricketer were not immediately available for comment.

