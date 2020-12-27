Controversies in Cricket 2020: Top Five Controversial Moments This Year

Delhi vs Hyderabad (T20)

For much of 2020, there were no sports, including cricket, to watch out for. When cricket matches were scheduled again, it was not without a fair share of drama. Be it heated arguments on the field or commentary gaffes, 2020 saw some internet-exploding moments coming from cricket. Here are the top five controversies in cricket in the year 2020:

Gavaskar’s comment on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The IPL 2020 saw Indian players return to cricket after the hiatus due to the pandemic. RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s form was not up to his usual level and commentator Sunil Gavaskar opined that the reason was not training enough. He also brought Kohli’s wife actress Anushka Sharma in the comment, leading to a storm on the internet. Things escalated with Anushka publicly asking the veteran player to explain his side and Gavaskar giving out a statement.

Raina bowing out of IPL

Chennai Super Kings were one of the top contenders for lifting the trophy in 2020 at the start. Suresh Raina who had recently retired from international cricket announced that he will not be participating in IPL 2020. Raina is the highest run getter for CSK in the IPL. He cited personal reasons but speculations about coronavirus scare and rift with captain MS Dhoni did not stop.

Mushfiqur Rahim threatens teammate

At the Bangabandhu T20 being played in Bangladesh, things took an unforeseen turn and was in the news for non-cricketing reasons. Mushfiqur Rahim, the wicketkeeper of the Beximco Dhaka squad, threatened to hit Nasum Ahmed with the ball. Why? They collided while trying to take a catch. The collision made Rahim angry and the video went viral

Concussion substitution

In the first T20 international match against Australia, Ravindra Jadeja was batting great until he suffered from a concussion. Then in the second innings of the game, Team India decided to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal as Jadeja’s substitute. Chahal went on to take some crucial wickets thereby sparking a controversy if the right protocols were being followed.

Is Rohit Sharma fit?

This question plagued Indian fans ever since Mumbai Indians skipper came back to bat for his IPL side even after being left out of the squad for Australia. This move confused fans as Sharma played fine in the tournament after sitting out for a couple of matches. There were rumours of disagreement between Sharma and Kohli as well.