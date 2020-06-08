Controversy Erups over Michael Clarke Getting Order of Australia Honour

Former Australia captains Michael Clarke and Lyn Larsen were both recognised in the Queen's birthday honours on June 7.
However, there have been some who have asked why Clarke was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) while Larsen was appointed a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia, which is a level below an AO.
A notable cricket blogger in Australia raised the issue, adding that Australia 'wasn't there yet' if something like this continued to happen.
Michael Clarke and Lyn Larsen both led Australia to victory in a Cricket World Cup and both won the Ashes. Clarke received an AO, Larsen received an AM - the next level below.Australia, we're not there yet.— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) June 7, 2020
Michael Clarke and Lyn Larsen both led Australia to victory in a Cricket World Cup and both won the Ashes. Clarke received an AO, Larsen received an AM - the next level below.Australia, we're not there yet.
Larsen led Australia to victory over England in 1987 and also led her country to victory in the World Cup one year later.
She only played 15 Test and 49 one-day internationals in the 1980s and 90s but her record as captain in white-ball cricket was an enviable 27-10.
“I didn't think I would ever see this. And if it was ever going to happen, I didn't think it would happen in my lifetime,” Larsen told AAP.
“A lot of people say ‘you probably wish you were playing now' and I say 'I don't'. When we did it, we had jobs - cricket wasn't our job.
“The really nice thing about the (T20 World Cup) final - apart from the crowd and the atmosphere and it went according to script, it was perfect - was catching up with all of the old players in the stands, players I hadn't seen for 30-odd years.
“There was no-one there who was resentful, it was just a genuine pride of where the game is at ... everyone was acknowledging we played our little part in that stepping stone to getting it where it is today.”
