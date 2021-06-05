Controversy Erupts Over Azam Khan’s Selection In Pakistan T20 Team

After the declaration of T20 squads by the PCB for the tour of England and West Indies, the team is again under scanner due to the selection of Azam Khan, son of former wicket-keeper Moin Khan.

Questions are being raised over the right-handed batsman Azam Khan’s selection and many cricket fans allege his father’s influence behind the decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to the fans, the selection of Azam Khan happened because of his father who is an ex-cricketer and coach of the Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators. Fans also call Azam Khan a ‘Slip Player’. Questions against the player’s fitness have been raised as his weight is more than 100 kg.

A fan wrote, there are more talented players than Azam Khan, in domestic cricket. Azam khan’s selection is absolutely wrong.

As per Azam khan’s records, he is definitely not fit to play for the national side. He has played only one first-class match in which he made 50 runs. He has also made 239 runs in 15 list A matches at an average of 29.89. In T20, he has scored 743 runs in 36 matches at an average of 23.96.

With five half-centuries and zero centuries in his career, the questions raised against him seem to be fair.

What is special about Azam Khan?

With a strike rate of more than 150, Azam khan is a capable big hitter in the middle order, and in the current scenario, the Pakistani team has a weak middle order and entirely depends upon Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan Squads

ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali , Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali , Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir

T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

Tests: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood.

