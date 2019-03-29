Cook England Comeback a Possibility – Essex Skipper Ten Doeschate

Loading...
"It is a possibility. Just speaking to him and gauging where he's at, I would say it's unlikely, but I know how much he does love England cricket and how much work he's put in there," ten Doeschate told talkSPORT2.
"So no, I wouldn't rule it out in times of desperation and if he was playing really well and he felt the desire was there, I guess there's no reason why he couldn't make a comeback."
Cook scored an unbeaten 150 against Cambridge University in a pre-season game this week and will turn out for the side in their County campaign that begins on April 5 against Hampshire.
Ten Doeschate also revealed that he was glad to have Cook’s services to call upon not just for the value he brings to the team on the field but also off it.
"Obviously he's a fantastic cricketer, but the things he brings away from cricket are just as important. His work ethic, the desire he has for the game and the desire he has to pass on his knowledge is an absolute treasure chest for us.
"He could really strengthen what's been a slightly under-achieving batting line-up for us in the past few years and if he can drag a few guys along with him, we've definitely got the bowlers to do very well in this Championship."
Cook retired after the fifth Test against India in September 2018, having scored 147 in that match as England went on to win the match by 118 runs to seal the four-match series 3-1.
Cook played 161 Tests and scored 12,472 runs, both of which are national records. He was also given a knighthood in the Queen's New Year Honours.
First Published: March 29, 2019, 1:32 PM IST