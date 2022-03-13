'Cool as a Cucumber': Irfan Pathan Compares India Batter With MS Dhoni, Says 'One Should Learn From Him'

Rohit Sharma’s on Saturday showcased an array of shots, nullifying Sri Lanka’s spin attack in the ongoing Pink Test in Bengaluru. The Indian skipper batted confident and picked the deliveries pretty well. He stitched a 42-run stand with opening partner Mayank Agarwal, who eventually got out for 22.

Rohit looked unfazed with the dismissal of Mayank as he continued toying with the Lankan bowlers. He scored 46 off 79 deliveries before losing his wicket to Dhananjaya de Silva in the 30th over. (IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates)

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Launch Team Jersey at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

The 34-year-old began his Test captaincy stint last week with a clinical win over Sri Lanka in Mohali. Before reaching to this point in his career, Rohit has had his share of ups and downs. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan heaped massive praise on the India captain and highlighted his calm demeanour.

Advertisement

Speaking with Star Sports, Irfan opined that Rohit elevated his career following the 2011 World Cup snub.

“Every player goes through that phase in his career when he isn’t able to perform and only left with disappointment. The current team has two such players: Jadeja and Rohit. Jadeja hasn’t looked back since the 2017 Champions Trophy final… and Rohit has changed a lot since the 2011 World Cup snub. There used to be a lot of talk about his talent. But he himself would say that he was much more than just talent.

“He worked hard on his skill-set and the best opportunity came in the 2013 Champions Trophy. He was given the role of opening the innings and that took Rohit’s career to another level. His performance was a notch above and that improved his consistency as well. We talk about Dhoni being Mr Cool but Rohit is cool as a cucumber,” Irfan told Star Sports.

ALSO READ | ‘Virat’s Footwork Not Perfect’: Netizens React As Kohli Gets Trapped by a Spinner For 2nd Time in Pink Test

“He was also appointed Mumbai Indians skipper midway through the season. He replaced Ricky Ponting and completely changed the Mumbai franchise. Mumbai does a lot of meetings and being involved in the process in detail is a tough task. One should learn from Rohit how to lift the side on his shoulders and be involved in his team’s growth,” he further said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here