Cooper, O'Dowd Help Netherlands Complete Their Highest T20I Chase Against Ireland

Ben Cooper's unbeaten 91 (56) and Max O' Dowd's 69 (45) helped Netherlands complete their highest-ever T20I chase in the tri-series game against Ireland at Dublin on Wednesday (September 18).

September 18, 2019
Batting first, Ireland score 181 for 7 in 20 overs with Harry Tector scoring 60 off 40. Brandon Glover was the pick of the bowlers for Netherlands getting 2 for 19 in his four overs. Netherlands chased it down in 19.1 overs for a six wicket win.

Netherlands lost opener Tobias Visee in the first ball of the chase before O' Dowd and Cooper added 144 for the second wicket in 15 overs. George Dockrell got two wickets in the 16th over and one more in his next, but Cooper stayed till the end to finish the chase.

Cooper ended with seven sixes and five fours, while O' Dowd hit five fours and four sixes. Dockrell picked 3 for 23.

This was Netherlands' first win of the tournament. They had lost to Scotland earlier, and saw their first game against Ireland washed out by rain. Ireland had defeated Scotland in an earlier game.

Scotland will take on Netherlands in the next match on Thursday.

