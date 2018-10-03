Corey Anderson Puts Test Career on Hold, Aims to Secure Spot in New Zealand's World Cup Squad

Loading...
Anderson, who recently returned from a career-threatening back injury that put him on the sidelines for a while, has not played been part of the New Zealand Test side since 2016 and last played for the national side in June 2017. Now, with the World Cup just eight months away, the 27-year-old has decided to give his all to be back in the New Zealand limited-overs setup.
His first shot at doing that comes when New Zealand A will play against their Pakistan counterparts in UAE next week. With the New Zealand selectors leaving two slots open in each of the limited-overs squads to pick from the A side, Anderson is hopeful of making full use of the chances.
"I got a taste of [the World Cup] here four years ago and it was unbelievable," Anderson told stuff.co.nz. "To try and give myself a chance to be involved in that again, that's the driving force.
"I really want to be in that side. I want to be in there right now. There's still that dream and still that goal. I think it's probably just making sure I'm doing it the right way as well. Trying to earn [my place] back and earn the right to be in the side. Performing at that level is the next biggest thing you have to try and achieve."
Anderson first hogged the limelight when he slammed a 36-ball 100 against the West Indies in 2014. His career has since been hampered with multiple injuries, but the all-rounder insisted he was now back and felt in the best physical condition in several years.
He recently was part of the Vitality Blast in England where he scored 514 runs across 16 T20 games for Somerset.
"It's the first time I've got to the top of my mark and not had to be worried about if I was going to be sore or hurting in any different area," said Anderson. "It's given me that little bit of love back in the game, which you tend to lose sometimes when you get bummed out with injuries. It's nice to feel like I've got my body back and I can get stuck into it.
"Although the surgery was 12 months ago, it's probably just being cautious around those things. I had my 12-month scan last week to make sure everything was great and I got the all-clear to say everything was spick and span.
"To have everything back and heading in the right direction gives your psyche a massive boost."
First Published: October 3, 2018, 4:40 PM IST