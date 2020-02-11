Corey Anderson Re-signs With Somerset for T20 Blast
English county Somerset has re-signed New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson for the 2020 T20 Blast. The 29-year-old will be available for all 14 games in the group stage plus the quarter-final, should Somerset qualify for the knock-out stages.
