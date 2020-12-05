- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
Corey Anderson Retires from New Zealand Cricket, Set to Switch Career to America
Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson could switch teams in international cricket as he is in the radar of USA cricket.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson is set to switch teams in international cricket as he has accepted a three-year contract with the upcoming Major T20 League in United States of America.
After India and Caribbean, Knight Riders Set to Invest and Own Team in USA's Major League Cricket
Anderson, 29, last played for New Zealand in 2018. He has played 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20I for more than 2000 runs and 90 wickets across formats. He burst onto the scene with a then ODI record fastest century off 36 balls against the West Indies in Queenstown in 2014 and played a big role in New Zealand's run to the final of the World Cup 2015, scoring 231 runs at 33 and taking 14 wickets.
Now out of action in international cricket due to issues with injury, Anderson is looking to USA cricket as his fiance is American.
"It's been a huge honour and extremely proud to represent New Zealand,” he told Cricbuzz.
"I would have loved to have achieved and played more but just is what it is sometimes, and different opportunities arise and send you in a direction you never thought would be a possibility. Very appreciative for everything that NZC has done for me.
'Concussed' Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out For T20I Series, Shardul Thakur to Replace Him
"It hasn't been an easy decision. I asked myself several questions. What do I want to do now or what do I want to achieve in the next two years, five years, 10 years?
"As you get older you think about life a little bit more broadly as well. And obviously, my fiancée, Mary Margaret, who's born and raised in America, she's had a massive part to play in that because she's sacrificed so much for me, by moving to New Zealand, getting immersed in a different culture there and supporting me through a lot of tough times with injuries and time out of cricket.
"So, when the opportunity arose, we thought that living in America is the best thing, not only for my cricket, but it's the best thing for both of us in general as well."
Anderson played in the Caribbean Premier League for the Barbados Tridents in August, but scored just 53 runs from seven innings at 7.57. He did not bowl in the tournament.
