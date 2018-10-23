Corey Anderson Returns to International Cricket, Added to New Zealand T20 Side

Loading...
Anderson, 27, last played for New Zealand 16 months back, after which he underwent surgery to mend a back problem.
“It’s obviously been a long road back and after the surgery, there were some long, tedious days,” Anderson said after his selection was announced. “But this is what the rehab is for and to be picked again is a great feeling.”
The all-rounder played for English county side Somerset last month. He is currently captaining New Zealand A in the one day series against Pakistan A in Dubai. Positions in the New Zealand limited-overs squads were left open to be later added based on the performance during the A tour. The new additions to the ODI squad will be made following the conclusion of the one-day series against Pakistan A later this week.
Martin Guptill was not included in the squad owing to a calf injury, and has been replaced by wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips.
The squad will be led by Kane Williamson, featuring batsmen Colin Munro and Ross Taylor among others. Anderson and Colin de Grandhomme will be the allrounders while Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Southee leading the pace unit.
The first of the three T20Is begins on October 31 in Abu Dhabi.
NZ T20 Squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Lockie Ferguson.
colin munrocorey andersonGlenn PhillipsKane WilliamsonLockie FergusonMartin Guptillnew zealandNew Zealand vs Pakistan 2018pakistan vs new zealand 2018ross taylorTim Southee
First Published: October 23, 2018, 11:01 AM IST