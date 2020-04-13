Coronavirus Adds to Uncertainty Over de Villiers' T20 WC Comeback
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has not made any concrete decision over his return for the Proteas in the T20 World Cup, but he, however, has admitted that chances of him being available for national selection would decrease if the tournament is postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.
