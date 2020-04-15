Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Coronavirus Crisis is 'Mother of All World Cups', We Can Win This: Ravi Shastri

Shastri posted a video on his Twitter handle wherein he urged people to adhere to the guidelines of the government in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

PTI |April 15, 2020, 12:09 PM IST
Coronavirus Crisis is 'Mother of All World Cups', We Can Win This: Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri has termed the ongoing fight against COVID-19 crisis as a "mother of all World Cups" which the countrymen have to win at all cost by coming together.

On Wednesday, Shastri posted a video on his Twitter handle wherein he urged people to adhere to the guidelines of the government in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"Today the COVID-19 has put us in a situation where we got our backs to the wall," Shastri said.

"To combat this coronavirus is like chasing a World Cup where you give your everything in trying to win it. What's staring you at the face is no ordinary World Cup. This is the mother of all World Cups where not just eleven are playing but 1.4 (1.3) billion are in the playing arena and competing.

"Guys we can win this. For that, we have to observe the basics. You have got your Prime Minister leading from the front ahead of the curve like other countries have farmed out," Shastri added.

The India head coach further said people need to pay respect to the frontline workers who are risking their lives in this fight against coronavirus.

"You have to obey the orders that come from the top: be it Centre, state or the frontline workers who are risking their lives."

Shastri said during the lockdown which has now been extended till May 3, people need to stay at home and maintain social distancing.

"It is not easy but to win the game you got to go through the pain to break the chain and see the gain," said the 57-year-old.

"Come on, guys! let's do it together. Let us get out there in a bruit force of 1.4 billion (1.3 billion) and beat this coronavirus and get your hands on the World Cup of humanity. Let's do it," he added.

Over 11,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported till now while more than 370 people have lost their lives in India.

bccicoronavirusCoronavirus Lockdowncoronavirus stay at homecoronavirus warriorsIndia CricketRavi Shastri

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more