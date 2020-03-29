Coronavirus | Day 1 of IPL 2020 is Here but no MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in Action

In an ideal world, the millennials in Mumbai would have trudged out of a busy Churchgate station, mostly in Blues with a liberal sprinkling of canary yellow between them making their presence felt.
The slightly elder ones, enjoying their cosy Sundays across India and few who are facing mid-life crisis would be happy that late evenings during next seven weeks are taken care of even though the trumpet prelude of Spanish song "En Er Mundo - Pepe El Trompeta" will be irritating.
But today is not an ideal Sunday as it's not an ideal world. It's the COVID-19 world where life doesn't have life anymore as people struggle for existence.
So there won't be any IPL at 8 pm, there won't be a Mahendra Singh Dhoni ambling across the Wankhede turf with a disarming smile or Rohit Sharma won't pull a fast bowler with nonchalance with unsaid words "Take that for a six, ICC".
There wouldn't be jostling for remote control during this lockdown. So some will settle for Netflix to watch rerun of 'Friends' and some may like to revisit their teens watching Byomkesh Bakshi on DD National.
This IPL would have been Dhoni's comeback tournament after eight and a half months. He would have again led the side, face not giving away anything but unbridled joy when Chennai Super Kings does something.
This would have perhaps been the last year with CSK's 'Dad's Army' with a lot of players like Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson unlikely to feature in yellow jersey next year.
This was probably Dhoni's chance to get back into the groove and show the world why Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul can still be asked to wait for one last global tournament.
If IPL doesn't happen and World T20 is held this year (subject to normalcy), will we see Dhoni in India blues again? His fans won't like that but likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and Kapil Dev have felt otherwise and not without valid reasons.
The times that we were assured of watching him in action and may be twice or thrice more if CSK would have made the finals, might not happen.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Coronavirus | Day 1 of IPL 2020 is Here but no MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in Action
In an ideal world, the millennials in Mumbai would have trudged out of a busy Churchgate station, mostly in Blues with a liberal sprinkling of canary yellow between them making their presence felt.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020
LUX v BELHobart All Fixtures
Team Rankings