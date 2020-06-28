Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

2ND INN

Prague Barbarians Vandals

102/7 (10.0)

Prague Barbarians Vandals
v/s
Prague Spartans Mobilizers
Prague Spartans Mobilizers*

62 (8.4)

Prague Barbarians Vandals beat Prague Spartans Mobilizers by 40 runs
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Budejovice Barracudas CC *

1/0 (0.4)

Budejovice Barracudas CC
v/s
Prague CC Rooks
Prague CC Rooks

Budejovice Barracudas CC elected to bat
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan CC *

170/4 (17.0)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to field

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Coronavirus-depleted Pakistan Cricket Squad Leave for England

Pakistan drew a four-Test series 2-2 in 2016 and a two-match series 1-1 two years later.

AFP |June 28, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
Coronavirus-depleted Pakistan Cricket Squad Leave for England

The Pakistan cricket squad left Sunday for their England tour without 10 players who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Test skipper Azhar Ali said Pakistan the tourists were looking forward to playing in what will be some of the first Test matches since the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a global lockdown.

"All the players are excited after a tough period," said Azhar on the eve of departure.

"Though a tour to England has always been challenging, our performances there on the last two tours (in 2016 and 2018) are encouraging and we will try to repeat those."

Pakistan drew a four-Test series 2-2 in 2016 and a two-match series 1-1 two years later.

A chartered plane carried 20 squad members including two reserves, who were seen wearing masks and observing social distancing at Lahore airport in pictures released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The squad will face a two-week isolation period on arrival before continuing their preparations ahead of the first Test with two four-day warm-up matches.

The travelling party did not include 10 players who tested positive for the virus last week. Six later tested negative for the virus, but will players will be allowed to rejoin the squad once they have had two consecutive negative results.

Pakistan are due to play three Tests against England in August followed by three Twenty20 internationals.

Azhar Alicoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpakistan cricketPakistan tour of Englandtest cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more