Coronavirus | England Cricket Stars Make 'Initial Donation' of £500,000
England's centrally contracted cricketers have agreed to make an "initial donation" of £500,000 ($612,000) in response to the financial crisis engulfing the game as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
