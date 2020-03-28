Coronavirus | Forced Break a 'Welcome Rest' for Indian Players: Ravi Shastri
India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the forced break for the Indian players which has come due to the coronavirus pandemic is a "welcome rest" as they can now re-energise themselves and get some much-needed rest.
