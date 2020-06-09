Coronavirus-Free New Zealand Ready to Host Neutral Tests

New Zealand has removed lockdown restrictions after its final known COVID-19 infected patient recovered.
Now, New Zealand are hoping to stage international cricket matches for all countries still affected by the pandemic.
England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Tom Harrison had said in April that New Zealand had offered to explore the possibility of hosting matches depending on the situation.
New Zealand Cricket Players' Association chief executive Heath Mills has confirmed that they're in talks to help the game globally.
"Anything we could do down here to help would be a good thing for the game globally.
"I could see New Zealand operating as a neutral venue, that’s a definite possibility. I know New Zealand cricket have been in contact with the ECB, and others, about the potential for that to happen this summer," Mills told the I Newspaper.
Mills said nothing has been confirmed yet but stressed New Zealand would be willing to play its part in the game's revival.
"Nothing has been confirmed but I know there would be a willingness, certainly on the part of New Zealand, to do what it could."
The pandemic has halted cricket across the world, with all boards set to suffer losses. International cricket is set to resume in July with West Indies touring England for a three-Test series to be played in a bio-secure environment.
Sports activities in New Zealand start with the Super Rugby Aotearoa tournament from June 13. The tournament involves New Zealand's five Super Rugby team, which will meet each other home and away over 10 weeks.
Earlier New Zealand Cricket had decided a cut up to 15% of staff and look to shave NZ$6 million ($3.72 million) in operating costs as part of proposals to cope with "challenging" conditions brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Executive David White has said.
White told New Zealand media he had informed NZC's 80 staff on Wednesday about the planned cuts, which would allow the board to maintain funding levels at provincial and district levels, and avoid shrinking the domestic schedule.
"We have our priorities for the year which we’re not compromising and we’re investing in those," he told Stuff Media.
"The cuts are coming from NZC, NZ$6 million, of which NZ$1.5 million is staff."
Coronavirus-Free New Zealand Ready to Host Neutral Tests
