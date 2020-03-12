Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Innings Break

CHAPPELL-HADLEE TROPHY, 2020 1st ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 13 March, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

73/0 (15.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Innings Break

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra

425 (171.5)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal*

361/8 (154.4)

Bengal trail by 44 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Sydney

15 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

Coronavirus: ICC Annual Board Meeting to be Held Via Video Conference

The annual board meeting of the ICC scheduled in Dubai from March 26-29 will now be held via video conference call in the wake novel coronavirus pandemic.

PTI |March 12, 2020, 10:53 PM IST
The annual board meeting of the ICC scheduled in Dubai from March 26-29 will now be held via video conference call in the wake novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In light of the continued global spread of COVID-19, concerns expressed by Members and mindful of the importance of taking mitigating measures against the virus, the ICC Board, has decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai at the end March via conference call only," the ICC media release stated.

The full meetings of various committees will be held in May.

"The Board and a number of committees will convene remotely to consider matters for urgent decision only, with the full meetings rescheduled for early May.

"This will be kept under constant review in line with advice from relevant authorities as the health and well-being of staff and those attending the meetings remains our priority," it further stated.

coronavirusicc

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more