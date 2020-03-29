Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Coronavirus | IPL 2020 Likely to be Scrapped, Same Teams to Continue Next Year: Report

The Indian Premier League 2020 is likely to be called off due to the situation surrounding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in India

Cricketnext Staff |March 29, 2020, 11:42 PM IST
Coronavirus | IPL 2020 Likely to be Scrapped, Same Teams to Continue Next Year: Report

The Indian Premier League 2020 is likely to be called off due to the situation surrounding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in India, according to a report in the Indian Express.

The mega auction, which was originally scheduled to happen before IPL 2021, will also be pushed back by a year. Instead, the franchises will retain the same squads they have for IPL 2020 and be given an option to pick or drop players.

"We will inform the franchises once we get final confirmation from the Indian government, the same season can continue next season,” Indian Express quoted a source in the IPL administration as saying.

The IPL was originally scheduled to start on March 29, but was pushed back to April 15. However, with India reporting more than a 1000 cases of the virus, that seems highly unlikely. India is also in the midst of a 21-day lockdown which is scheduled to run till mid April.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier hoped to have a shortened version of the tournament, while stressing that safety was paramount. The board had also donated Rs. 51 crore for the coronavirus relief fund in the country.

The BCCI had met the IPL franchises on March 14 to discuss the situation, following which the tournament was suspended till April 15. The board is yet to officially update the situation. The report said BCCI are waiting for an announcement from the Indian government and sports ministry on visas before officially announcing their decision.

