Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Coronavirus | IPL Can Wait, Let Life Get Back to Normal First: Rohit Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma feels the Indian Premier League (IPL) can wait till 'life gets back to normal', referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nation-wide 21-day lockdown.

Cricketnext Staff |March 27, 2020, 8:55 AM IST
Coronavirus | IPL Can Wait, Let Life Get Back to Normal First: Rohit Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma feels the Indian Premier League (IPL) can wait till 'life gets back to normal', referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nation-wide 21-day lockdown.

In an Instagram chat with Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to victory last season, said the situation first needs to get better before India could think about the IPL.

The IPL was initially due to start on March 29 and has been suspended till April 15, but it could get pushed back further or even scrapped for the time being.

"Everyone wants to know about the IPL. As cricketers, we all want to play. But we should see the situation. I don't decide about the IPL, but the we should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first, and for that all of us have to be disciplined," Rohit said after Chahal asked him about the IPL.

"I haven't seen Bombay like this before," Rohit told Chahal, standing in his balcony and showing the deserted streets of Mumbai.

"As cricketers, we don't get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. This is a time to spend with them and loads of it," said Rohit with daughter Samaira in his arms and wife Ritika Sajdeh in tow.

Rohit was rested for India's home series with South Africa which got postponed due to the coronavirus. The Mumbai Indians captain said he wanted to see Chahal in action after the New Zealand tour did not go well for Team India.

India won the T20 series 5-0 but lost the subsequent ODI series 3-0 and Test series 2-0. Rohit was injured during the T20s and could not play a further part.

"I bowled decent but I am missing a winning spell for long," Chahal said.

"I am getting 2-3 wickets but I want a winning spell, and that is missing."

Chahal also laid down his daily routine these days, saying he sleeps at 5 A.M. in the morning and gets up at 2 P.M.

"I play games. In the afternoons I spend time with family. I rest and it's just these things now."

With IANS inputs

coronavirusrohit sharmayuzvendra chahal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more