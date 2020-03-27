Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Coronavirus Outbreak: ICC Umpire Aleem Dar Offers Free Food to Jobless at his Restaurant

The 51-year-old Dar has officiated in close to 400 international games.

PTI |March 27, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Coronavirus Outbreak: ICC Umpire Aleem Dar Offers Free Food to Jobless at his Restaurant

In a heart-warming gesture, Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar is offering free food at his restaurant here for all those rendered jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan is under a lockdown right now fighting the coronavirus outbreak after recording more than 1,000 positive cases.

"During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar's Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who are jobless can come there and eat food for free," Dar, an ICC elite panel umpire, said in video message posted on Twitter.

Former captain Shahid Afridi is also carrying out extensive relief work through his charity foundation.

The 51-year-old Dar has officiated in close to 400 international games.

"Coronavirus has spread all over the world, and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well," said the former first-class cricketer.

"The provincial governments and the central government have issued measures for you to follow for your safety," the veteran umpire added.

