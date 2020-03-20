Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Coronavirus Pandemic: Adhere to Safety Norms Put in Place by PM, Be Alert: Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has urged all the citizens of the country to adhere to the safety norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, saying "we need to be alert, attentive and aware in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic."

Cricketnext Staff |March 20, 2020, 10:36 AM IST
New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has urged all the citizens of the country to adhere to the safety norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, saying "we need to be alert, attentive and aware in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic."

"Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli said in a tweet.

Kohli also lauded the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put to fight coronavirus.

"Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourselves and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli tweeted.

Other players too spread awareness about the virus on social media.

Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Prime Minister further urged people above the age of 60 years not ot venture outside their homes in the coming weeks. Modi also urged the people to follow the instructions issued by the state governments.

India on Thursday registered 22 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of active cases to 173. At least four people have died of the disease so far, one each in Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more