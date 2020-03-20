Coronavirus Pandemic: Adhere to Safety Norms Put in Place by PM, Be Alert: Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli has urged all the citizens of the country to adhere to the safety norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, saying "we need to be alert, attentive and aware in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic."
