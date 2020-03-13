Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has been quarantined after being tested for COVID-19, and is all set to miss the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG on Friday.
The bowler complained of a sore throat a day before the match and was tested for the virus, though the results of the test are awaited.
Fast bowler Sean Abbott has been called in as a replacement for him.
“Our medical staff are treating this a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days,” cricket.com.au quoted a Cricket Australia spokesperson as saying.
“Once we receive the results of the tests and Kane recovers in the next few days we expect he will re-join the team. We will not be making further comment until something changes,” he added.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Australia's Kane Richardson Tested For COVID-19; Results Awaited
