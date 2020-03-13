Coronavirus Pandemic: Delhi Government Says No to Hosting IPL Matches Due to Virus Scare

The Delhi government on Friday announced in a press conference that it will not allow the IPL to host matches in the city this season due to the coronavirus scare. Delhi becomes the third state after Karnataka and Maharashtra to raise concerns about hosting IPL matches in the state.
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a press conference held to address the coronavirus pandemic, said the Capital will not host the Indian Premier League. He said sports activities, seminars, conferences will not be organised here until further notice, and asked people to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We have decided to ban any sports activity where people will gather in huge numbers like IPL. Social distancing is important to curb the breakout of coronavirus,” Sisodia said.
The Delhi government ban is specific to sports events that will see gatherings of 200 people or more, and comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and cinema theatres in the city till March 31.
#BREAKING | Delhi government cancels IPL over #CoronavirusPandemic. Manish Sisodia says that no matches will be held in Delhi. #COVID_19 Follow live updates:https://t.co/ZWjQcKtGrz pic.twitter.com/Ve1bv0u7DJ— News18.com (@news18dotcom) March 13, 2020
Delhi is home to IPL franchise Delhi Capitals who are scheduled to play their first match of the season on 30 March against Kings XI Punjab, at home.
The IPL is scheduled to begin on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians hosting Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.
The Ministry of External Affairs, on March 12, advised against conducting the 2020 edition of the IPL but maintained that the right to call off the tournament rests with the organisers.
"We advise against conducting the IPL but the final decision lies with organisers," the MEA had said in a statement.
The government issued an advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in the wake of new positive cases of novel coronavirus in the country.
No foreign player will be available for this year's IPL till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, a top BCCI source told PTI on Thursday.
Additionally, the Road Safety Legends T20 meet from Thursday will be held behind closed doors with matches in Pune cancelled due to eight COVID-19 cases being reported in the city.
Earlier in the week, the BCCI confirmed that they would meet on March 14 to discuss the road ahead for the IPL this season, with the likelihood that it will be a TV only event.
"We are keen to start the IPL on time even if it means without crowds," a senior BCCI official told AFP.
"It could be TV-only as it is a medical emergency and we can do nothing about that."
The Board of Control for Cricket in India, which has already slashed the prize money for the winners and runners-up, wants to start the league on time. But officials said it will have to fall in line with whatever the government orders.
According to the IPL schedule, Delhi are scheduled to host their first game of the tournament on March 30 against Kings XI Punjab.
