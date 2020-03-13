England's Test series in Sri Lanka has become the latest sporting event to be postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The ECB confirmed that the players, who are currently playing a tour game against Sri Lanka Board President's XI, will return home.
"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have today made the decision to return our players to the U.K and postpone the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England," the ECB said in a statement on Friday.
"At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount. We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket.
"We would like to thank our colleagues at Sri Lanka Cricket for their outstanding support and assistance throughout this situation. We look forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future to fulfil this important Test series."
England were supposed to play two Tests, beginning with the first one in Galle on March 19.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Coronavirus Pandemic: England's Test Tour of Sri Lanka Called Off
England's Test series in Sri Lanka has become the latest sporting event to be postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020
SA v INDSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020
SA v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSHobart All Fixtures
Team Rankings