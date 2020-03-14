Coronavirus Pandemic: New Zealand Postpone Remaining ODIs and T20s Against Australia

The New Zealand cricket team have decided to cancel the ongoing three-match ODI series in Australia and return home immediately after the New Zealand government tightened its border restrictions and included Australia on the list of countries from which those entering New Zealand would be subjected to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.
Like many other countries around the world, New Zealand have enforced a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for anyone who enters its borders from Australia after midnight of Sunday, resulting in an immediate return for their players.
New Zealand cricket confirmed that the team will be returning on Saturday itself and are open to playing the series later at a more appropriate time.
Both teams were supposed to play a three-match T20I series after the ODIs.
These two series have now joined a growing list of bilateral and multilateral cricketing events which have now been put on hold owing the virus threat.
The Kiwis have already put fast bowler Lockie Ferguson in isolation on Friday after he complained of a sore throat. The right-armed quick was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat in Sydney on Friday and would remain isolated for at least 24 hours while tests are conducted.
Among the Australians, Kane Richardson was tested for the virus but reports returned negative on Friday allowing him to rejoin the squad on the sidelines at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
The Australians won the first ODI which was played behind closed doors in Sydney. The teams were to play the second and third ODI on March 15 and 20 respectively.
