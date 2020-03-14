Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

15 Mar, 202005:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Sydney

15 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Hobart

20 Mar, 202009:00 IST

Coronavirus Pandemic: New Zealand Postpone Remaining ODIs and T20s Against Australia

The Kiwis have already put fast bowler Lockie Ferguson in isolation on Friday after the first ODI in Sydney after he complained of a sore throat.

Cricketnext Staff |March 14, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
Coronavirus Pandemic: New Zealand Postpone Remaining ODIs and T20s Against Australia

The New Zealand cricket team have decided to cancel the ongoing three-match ODI series in Australia and return home immediately after the New Zealand government tightened its border restrictions and included Australia on the list of countries from which those entering New Zealand would be subjected to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.

Like many other countries around the world, New Zealand have enforced a mandatory 14-day self-isolation for anyone who enters its borders from Australia after midnight of Sunday, resulting in an immediate return for their players.

New Zealand cricket confirmed that the team will be returning on Saturday itself and are open to playing the series later at a more appropriate time.

Both teams were supposed to play a three-match T20I series after the ODIs.

These two series have now joined a growing list of bilateral and multilateral cricketing events which have now been put on hold owing the virus threat.

The Kiwis have already put fast bowler Lockie Ferguson in isolation on Friday after he complained of a sore throat. The right-armed quick was quarantined immediately after the 71-run defeat in Sydney on Friday and would remain isolated for at least 24 hours while tests are conducted.

Among the Australians, Kane Richardson was tested for the virus but reports returned negative on Friday allowing him to rejoin the squad on the sidelines at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Australians won the first ODI which was played behind closed doors in Sydney. The teams were to play the second and third ODI on March 15 and 20 respectively.

australia vs new zealandcoronavirus scarenew zealand cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more