Coronavirus Pandemic | 'Nothing Concrete' at IPL Owners' Tele-Conference
No headway was made during Monday's tele-conference by the eight IPL franchise owners as the situation in the past 48 hours has not changed much in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country as well globally.
Coronavirus Pandemic | 'Nothing Concrete' at IPL Owners' Tele-Conference
No headway was made during Monday's tele-conference by the eight IPL franchise owners as the situation in the past 48 hours has not changed much in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country as well globally.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020
SA v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020
AUT v BELHobart All Fixtures
Team Rankings