Coronavirus Pandemic: NZC Cancel Remaining Plunket Shield Rounds, Wellington Named Champions

The final rounds of New Zealand's domestic first-class competition the Plunket Shield have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricketnext Staff |March 16, 2020, 10:07 AM IST
Coronavirus Pandemic: NZC Cancel Remaining Plunket Shield Rounds, Wellington Named Champions

The final two rounds of New Zealand's domestic first-class competition the Plunket Shield have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Wellington being named the 2019-20 champions due to having a 26-point lead atop the table.

"The strong consensus within NZC is that extra measures need to be taken to safeguard both the health and well-being of the New Zealand cricket family and the wider public interest," NZC chief executive David White said. "The medical advice we're receiving is that we need to take a lead on this matter.

"We're informed the risk is very real; the pace of change is great - and we have a duty of care to not only our staff and players but our communities as well."

The pandemic has also led to NZC postponing the New Zealand Cricket Awards, which were originally scheduled for March 30.

"Hopefully this is something we can stage at a later, and more appropriate date - but at the moment it would be far too much of a risk to hold the event in a fortnight, as scheduled. Our absolute priority right now is to safeguard the health and well-being of our staff, our players, our wider cricket family - and everyone else connected to the game in New Zealand."

The coronavirus pandemic had earlier led to the remaining two ODIs in the Chappell-Hadlee series between Australia and New Zealand getting called off, with the T20I series also postponed.

