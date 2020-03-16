Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Coronavirus Pandemic: RCB Training Camp Deferred Indefinitely

After Chennai Super Kings, now Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to indefinitely postponed their training camp which was set to get underway from March 21.

IANS |March 16, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
Coronavirus Pandemic: RCB Training Camp Deferred Indefinitely

After Chennai Super Kings, now Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to indefinitely postponed their training camp which was set to get underway from March 21.

Taking to Twitter, RCB wrote: "Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB Training Camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice. We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe."

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) being postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chennai's date with M.S. Dhoni was cut short as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) left the base amid huge fanfare.

"It has become your home, sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen," a tweet from CSK said with a short video of fans queuing up to get a glimpse of Dhoni as the former India captain bid adieu.

The government on March 11 cancelled all visas, except for a few official categories, till April 15 in the wake of the growing coronavirus scare. In the meeting held at Nirman Bhavan in the national capital, it was decided that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till April 15.

The Sports Ministry also followed this up by making it clear that all sporting events should be cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. And, if it is unavoidable, the events should be held behind closed doors so as to avoid mass gatherings.

