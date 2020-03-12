Coronavirus Pandemic: Remaining ODIs Against South Africa Likely to be Played in Empty Stadiums

The remaining two matches of the ODI series against South Africa are likely to be played in empty stadiums due to the ongoing situation surrounding the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
PTI quoted a source saying the Board of Control has taken the decision due to the prevailing situation in the country.
The government had already advised the board against conducting the Indian Premier League, leaving the decision to the organisers without imposing a ban.
The second ODI is scheduled for March 15 (Lucknow) and the third and final game will be played in Kolkata on March 18.
More to follow...
